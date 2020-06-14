950 vacancies being created for merged districts: officials

PESHWAR: More than 950 new vacancies ranging from BS-3 up to BS-18 have been created for the newly merged districts (NMDs) in Agriculture Department and its attached formations under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).

Process of recruitment against these newly created vacancies is in progress which will be completed during the upcoming fiscal year. This was discussed in a meeting held here the other day, with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout. The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing developmental schemes of Agriculture Department launched in the NMDs.

The meeting was informed that 732 vacancies have been created in Livestock and Dairy Development sector, 46 in Fisheries, 106 in Soil and Water Conservation, 81 in Agriculture Engineering and 50 in Agriculture Extension. Regarding the progress so far made on various ongoing developmental schemes, it was stated that Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme had been launched in the NMDs at a cost of Rs1500 million to promote the cultivation of vegetables and fruits under which fruit orchards have been established on 1950 acres of land whereas vegetable seeds have been distributed for 4267 acres of land, and the scheme will be completed by the year 2022.