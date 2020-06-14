COVID 19 claims 48 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: The number of Covid-19 cases reached 50,087 in the province after registration of 2,705 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson said on Saturday noon the death toll due to coronavirus reached 938, after 48 more deaths in the province.

As many as 17,560 patients have recovered in the province.

The Health Department confirmed that 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 20 in Nankana Sahib, two in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, 260 in Rawalpindi, three in Attock, three in Chakwal, 54 in Gujranwala, 37 in Sialkot, nine in Narowal, 82 in Gujrat, two in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, 196 in Multan, eight in Khanewal, nine in Vehari, 237 in Faisalabad, four in Chiniot, 47 in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Jhang, 57 in Rahimyar Khan, 14 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, 17 in Layyah, three in Bhakkar, eight in Bahawalnagar, 83 in Bahawalpur, six in Lodhran, 68 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 17 in Rajanpur, 25 in Okara, 46 in Sahiwal and five in Pakpattan district.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 338,714 coronavirus tests.

It has been appealed to people to wash their hands with soap several times daily to protect themselves from Covid-19. The Healthcare Department advised the people to contact on 1033 immediately if case of symptoms of coronavirus.