Federal Budget criticised

TOBA TEK SINGH: Traders, government employees and pensioners criticised the federal budget on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, they said with the collaboration of the International Monetary Fund, the government was going to hit the people.

Pakistan trade union federation leader Abdul Majeed Salik said due to the wrong policies of the PTI government the basic necessities such as wheat flour, cooking oil, rice, lentils, milk, meat and fruit had already become so expensive that they were now beyond the reach of the common people but no relief has been given to make lower prices of commodities in the budget. He said refusal to raise salaries of government employees will result in creation of unrest among them.