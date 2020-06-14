Calls to remove ‘racist’ Gandhi statue in Leicester

LONDON: A petition to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester has received nearly 5,000 signatures, foreign media reported.

The online petition accuses the Indian independence campaigner of being “a fascist, racist and sexual predator”.

Last year, students from Manchester called for a similar statue of Gandhi to be removed because of his “well-documented anti-black racism”.

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe called the petition a “massive distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Labour politician said Gandhi “was part of creating a movement in the same way that Martin Luther King created a movement”.

“His form of peaceful protest, like Black Lives Matter, is a force for change,” she said.

“There is not any desire from the black community to move that symbol of change.”

Several academics have noted reports of Gandhi’s derogatory views towards native Africans while he lived in South Africa in the late 19th Century.

Gandhi’s biographer and grandson, Rajmohan Gandhi, previously admitted one of the fathers of modern India was “at times ignorant and prejudiced about South Africa’s blacks”.

But Prof Devji said Gandhi’s “record is actually very mixed”, and he was known to sympathise with Africans during the Boer and Zulu wars.

“Gandhi too was an imperfect human being, [but] imperfect Gandhi was more radical and progressive than most contemporary compatriots,” he said.

Former MP Keith Vaz, who was at the unveiling of the Leicester statue in 2009, called the Indian leader “one of the greatest peacemakers in history”, and said he would “defend [the statue] personally”.

Leicester City Council said the petition had not yet been submitted to the authority.