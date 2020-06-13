close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

HRCP condemns demolition of Hindu homes in Bahawalpur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Lahore: Following an independent fact-finding mission, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has found that the local authorities in Yazman, Bahawalpur district, were responsible for demolishing the homes of a Hindu community in Chak 52/DB. While the assistant commissioner of Yazman claims he acted on a complaint filed by a local registrar accusing the community.

Latest News

More From Pakistan