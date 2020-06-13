HRCP condemns demolition of Hindu homes in Bahawalpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Following an independent fact-finding mission, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has found that the local authorities in Yazman, Bahawalpur district, were responsible for demolishing the homes of a Hindu community in Chak 52/DB. While the assistant commissioner of Yazman claims he acted on a complaint filed by a local registrar accusing the community.