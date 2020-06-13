All set for Abbottabad bar elections tomorrow

ABBOTTABAD: All is set to hold the annual elections of District Bar Association (DBA) on Sunday wherein more than 500 lawyers will cast their votes to elect office-bearers for the next term, which shrank to nine months due to Covid-19.

According to Chairman Election Commission Haseeb Abbasi advocate, Asad Khan Jadoon advocate and Jehangir Elahi advocate have been contesting for the prestigious slot of president while Siraj Hussain and Faraz advocates have been contesting for general secretary.

Shahnawaz and Kalimullah will face each other for library secretary. Those elected unopposed include Chaudhry Rauf as vice-president, Zulfiqar Shah as additional secretary and Ms Amber as finance Secretary. Asad Khan advocate remained president for previous term and trying to repeat his luck as he did a number of activities for the welfare of lawyer community and for improving the image building of bar association during the last one year. He also announced to organize golden jubilee celebrations of DBA Abbottabad, which is one of the oldest bar associations of Khyber Pakhtunkwa. Haseeb Abbasi told The News that all arrangements have been finalised to hold the election in the newly constructed building of DBA.

He said the polling will start at 10am and continue till 3pm. He said that a neutral election commission comprising Malik Sajjad, Malik Saeed Akhtar, Habit Khan and Ms Nadra has been set up and it will announce the result on same day.