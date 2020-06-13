18 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 18 outlaws including five members of two dacoit gangs and recovered snatched mobile phones, narcotics, wines, stolen bikes, valuables and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Karachi Company Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang involved in snatching mobile phones, and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Zakarullah, Jameel Shah, and Haroon Bacha. Police also recovered nine snatched mobile phones, stolen bikes and weapons from their possession. Ramana Police Station arrested two members of street criminal gang identified as Imdad Ali and Nazer Hussain and recovered snatched mobile phones, LCD, and impounded vehicle used in crimes from them.

Aabpara Police arrested accused Bilal and recovered 10 litres wine from him.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested two accused Zia Aslam and Anjum Naiz and recovered stolen valuables from them.

Golra Police arrested two drug peddlers, Fakhar Abbas and Muhammad Zaman and recovered 500 grams hashish from their possession.

Tarnol Police arrested Tahir Mehmood and recovered 120 grams heroine from him. Tarnol Police also arrested an Afghan national Zar Muhammad.

Khanna Police arrested accused Qasir Shah and recovered 1.035 kilograms hashish from him.

Koral Police arrested two accused Shah Zaib and Shah Rukh and recovered 1.420 kilograms hashish and 48 wine bottles from them.

Industrial-Area Police arrested accused Muhammad Ishaq and recovered snatched mobile phone and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Loi Bher Police arrested accused Saif and recovered three wine bottles from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 03 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.