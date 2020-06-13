Budget leaves common man apprehensively guessing

Common man in the streets is confused but clearly apprehensive about tomorrow (future) when the fall out of budget will start descending upon his already weak shoulders.

“Government has been claiming that it has imposed no new taxes. I am not an economist, account, or statistician. I only know that on one side the general trader and business community is beyond any effective control of the government while on the other we are helpless in face of ineffective price control system,” said Mr Tariq Awan, a retired government servant living in a small house in a private housing society in PWD.

“The government has not provided any relief to the common man, especially the salaried, fixed wage workers, factory/industry workers and general labourers, which makes a sizeable chunk of country’s population.

“So, they have been deprived of a cushion to bear the crushing blow of price hike that is in the offing. I am confused and I am frightened, already making small calculations as to how to keep my house running,” he added.

Another person standing in the queue outside a grocery store, wishing not to be identified, was more bitter in his utterances against the government.

“The government announced having a very good, if not bumper wheat crop in the country and yet the flour prices are climbing steeply without any intervention from the government. They (government) tried to put its foot down and the flour mill owners went on strike. Do we, the common people, have any option except to pay what the shopkeeper is asking for?

“The government scaled down the oil prices twice in a row, making tall claims that it has been done to provide relief to the common man. What happened? Did the transporters reduce their fares? And on top of that these oil companies held back supplies, creating a shortage of fuel in which people are ready to purchase petrol in black market sold in cans and drinking water bottles,” he said.

“So, tax or no new tax, we are bound to suffer and even more because no increase in salaries have been announced by the government. This will provide solid basis to the private sector employers also not to increase the salaries despite the fact that the prices of daily use items have climbed steadily since the Corona has struck,” seemingly snarling behind his face mask.

A housewife, accompanied by her children, out for shopping in the bazaar, said that it is understandable that there is no increase in pensions or salaries announced by this government.

“I don’t understand this ‘budget wadget’ or these taxes. I only know that today you buy one thing for Rs100 today and tomorrow you have to pay Rs120/- for the same thing! At least they (the government) can take some steps to fix the prices of essential edible items and keep those under tight control. But I don’t think they have that kind of powers to control these traders. We will continue to pay they (shopkeepers) will ask for,” the lady said bitterly.

People were apprehensive about this announcement by the government of not imposing any new taxes.

“What if they increase the rates of the existing taxes? Who will be paying? It would not be the businessmen, the producer or the seller of any product. The burden would be passed on to us, the consumers. Do they (the government) have any policy to protect us (the consumers)?” a young man working in a private company.

Most of the people said that they do understand the international situation because of Corona (COVID-19) and its impact on Pakistan. However, they were of the view that the biggest relief the government can provide to the common people all over the country is by keeping the prices of edible and essential items under strict check.

“Protect us. We are most vulnerable. Never mind if you try to appease the business and trader community by offering them relief packages and incentives. But don’t let them fleece us when we are already battling to make the ends meet with our salaries,” said another gentleman.