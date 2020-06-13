Call to maintain educational standard

Islamabad: International Islamic University president Prof. Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Thursday called upon the academic fraternity to play role in maintaining educational standard during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was addressing via video link to a meeting with the IIU vice presidents and deans. It was also attended by IIU acting vice-president Prof Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, vice-president (academics) Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalily, vice-president (female campus) Dr Farkhanda Zia, deans, director (academics), director (examination) and other relevant officials.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said the IIU's response to continue academic process amid pandemic was commendable. He asked faculties to promote research relevant to society's needs. The IIU president said quality of education must not be compromised during online classes.

Dr Aqdas Naveed said the university would keep working hard to adopt better druthers of learning under the coronavirus-induced circumstances.