Public hopes for relief dash to the ground

Islamabad : All segments of the society including the traders, labourers, farmers and particularly government employees have vehemently rejected the federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021

People belonging to different walks of life while talking to ‘The News’ said that it was the worst budget ever presented in the country's history. Government has already imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (MF), which has badly ruined the living standard of a common man in the past two and half years.

After listening to the speech of Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the public in its reaction over the budget for 2020-21 said that there was little to no relief for the middle and lower income groups of the society. They said it will put extra burden on their monthly expenditures, thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wrong policies who has badly damaged the economic structure of the country.

Meanwhile, the government employees rejected the budget speech in which PTI government against all expectations did not increase the pay and pension of government employees. According to Federal Statistical Department, inflation ratio has witnessed an increase of 24 per cent in current year. But, PTI government has not increased pay and pension of government employees in the budget 2020-2021.

The government employees across the country have announced to start protest demonstrations against PTI government from today (Saturday).

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association and Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union have strongly rejected budget speech saying that ‘killing the poor’ is an ‘agenda’ of PTI government. They said that public was listening to the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet for over two years and now they have thought that they will no other option but to come on roads.

Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee leader Rehman Bajwa said that they were in close contact with all government employees across the country. “We will come on roads against government’s wrong policies,” he denounced.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal and other representatives including Shahzad Kiani, Chaudhry Zafar, Chaudhry Mubashar, Muhammad Hanif and others strongly rejected budget speech and announced protest demonstrations against it. They said that there was no relief for poor in the budget.

Muhammad Rashid, a poor man said that there was nothing for public in next year’s budget. He said that they were expecting a reduction in rates of electricity, gas, ‘atta’, sugar, pulses, ghee, meat, vegetables etc. instead, we will have to buy all items on skyrocketing prices as per routine, he denounced. “I was anxiously waiting of budget speech expecting some relief but in vain,” he added.

Shahzad Haider a senior citizen said that public faced hell like situation in PTI government’s period for over two years. “People have relied on Imran Khan to address to their difficulties but he has badly shattered the hopes of public,” he denounced.

Muthidda Naanbais Welfare Association (Pakistan) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were expecting decrease in rates of ‘atta’ and ‘gas’ but finance minister did not make any such announcement in the budget speech. The economic experts said that there was nothing for a poor man in the budget speech.