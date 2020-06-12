close
Eight new coronavirus cases reported in Jhang

National

JHANG: Eight more Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday.According to an official report, with eight new coronavirus patients the total number of coronavirus patients reached 93 in the district so far and 89 coronavirus patients, including paramedical staff, are quarantined at homes and now are stated to be in a stable condition. The spokesman for the district administration stated that district health officials are reluctant to share details of six new coronavirus patients due to unknown reasons.

