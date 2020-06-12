Toshakhana case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his continuous absence in ‘Toshakhana; vehicles reference.

The court, however, granted one-day exemption from presence to former president Asif Ali Zardari in the same reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted the hearing into reference against two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to illegal use of ‘Toshakhana’ vehicles during Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tenure.

Yusuf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghani Majeed, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and NAB investigation officer appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor prayed to the court to initiate action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his continuous absence from the proceeding. He said the summon notices against the accused could be given through advertisement in newspapers abroad. He said the NAB investigation officer himself visited the residence of accused in Jatti Umra where the guard informed him that Nawaz Sharif was not there.

He said Nawaz was living in Avenfield Apartments in London, adding that the NAB had obtained the travel record of the accused. — APP