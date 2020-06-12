Gen Bajwa inquires after Shahbaz, Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday called up Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and inquired after them after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Talking to Shahbaz, Gen Bajwa prayed for his early recovery, sources told Geo News. “Pakistan Army chief advised me to take complete rest for full recovery. He also offered me that I can avail myself of any military health facility if I feel the need at any stage,” the minister said. Earlier in the day, the PML-N president had tested positive for the virus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb — who, herself, was diagnosed with the respiratory disease along with her mother — confirmed. Shahbaz, 69, is a cancer survivor and isolating at home, Aurangzeb said, adding that he was following his doctors' advice on how to fight the infection.

Meanwhile, PML-N Deputy General Secretary Attaullah Tarar Thursday confirmed that Shahbaz Sharif had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, political leaders and Chinese ambassador have expressed concerns over health of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and wished him a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called Shahbaz Sharif and wished him speedy recovery. Shahbaz thanked him over his concerns and expressed satisfaction over his current health condition.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also wished Shahbaz the best of health.

Balochistan National Party’s Sardar Akhtar Mengal also called the PML-N chief to inquire about his health and prayed for his fast recovery from Covid-19.