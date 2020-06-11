Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang-Geo protesting workers pledge to resist plots against media

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protest of the workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists, representatives of the civil society, lawyers and workers of the political parties against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and on the curbs on the media continued for last 89 days on Wednesday and vowed to resist all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group and stood united for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Speakers calls for release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Shakil-r-Rehman and said that purpose of arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was to put the media in chains.

Speakers at the protest camp of workers of Geo and Jang group said the PTI that came into power on the slogan of justice but instead of provision of justice put the media into chain for bringing the truth before the people.

Leader of the PML-N Haji Pervez Khan said that Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being under illegal detention with any charge only because Jang group has brought the truth before the people, which the government hide from the people.

Leader of Jamate-e-Isami Raza Shah condemned the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the struggle of Geo and Jang Group and their Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was bot only for the freedom of media but also for the justice for the people.

Chairman Editorial Committee of Jang Rawalpindi Hanid Khalid, Chairman Joint Action Committee of Workers of the Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang workers Union Nasir Chishti, Secretary General RIUJ and Senior correspondent of Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti, Munir Shah, Amjad Abbasi and other speakers said the rulers now realized that the workers of the Geo and Jang Group stood with their Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said the conspiracies of the government to break the unity of workers of Geo and Jang group would be foil as all stood firm on their demand of release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, the media workers continued protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Wednesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters asked the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him.

Chanting slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old case, the protesters appealed to the chief justice Supreme Court to take notice of the case and provide justice to him. The protesters said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been detained for the last 88 days without proving a case or even registering a case against him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Fazlullah Daudzai visited the protest camp to extend solidarity with workers and Mir Shakil.

He said the NAB has become a tool at the hands of the rulers who wanted to prolong their rule and suppress voice of opposition and independent media. He held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for the flour, sugar and petrol crises, saying the government and NAB should hold investigation against the responsible in the mega corruption scandals including Malam Jabba, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Billion Tree Tsunami Tree.

He observed that the criminals and the corrupt were roaming freely but the innocent people had been put behind bars.

He said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was allowed to leave the country who was involved in sugar scandals. He said the PML-N would support the Jang Group in its struggle against the sitting inefficient and corrupt rulers, who had made the lives of people miserable.

He said the prime minister has become a civilian martial law administrator and was adopting cheap tactics to prolong his rule. Journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Sabz Ali Shah, Shakeel Farman and others reiterated their commitment to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands including release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

In Lahore: The struggle of journalists and workers of Jang-Geo Group against the illegal confinement of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has now entered 91st day but the government’s suppressing media campaign still lingers on.

The media workers have vowed to continue their fight for free media and release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. On Wednesday, the employees of Jang/Geo Group along with civil society and political workers continued their protest on the Davis Road with a promise that they will continue their efforts for press freedom and release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who was in illegal custody without any charge.

Shaheen Qureshi, group editor Jang, and Chief Reporter Jang Maqsood Butt led the protest, which was also participated by Khizer Hayat Gondal, Ghulam Murtaza Bajwa, Mohammad Farooq, Fareed Alamgir, Mirza Rizwan, Zaheer Anjum, Munawar Hussain, Akmal Bhatti, Awais Qarni, Muhammad Farooq, Jang Workers Union General Secretary Riaz Hussain, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Ali and Afzal Abbas.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers called for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till their demand is met. They also asked the government to clear the dues of media houses. “It is not the owners, but the government which is responsible for the economic murder of struggling journalists. We have not seen such a lying and u-turn taking government since the country was established,” they maintained. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to withdraw illegal cases against the Jang/Geo Group owner.

They chanted slogans against the nexus of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the PTI government, saying that both are taking revenge on Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Maqsood Butt said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will never bow before any power as he is the custodian of freedom of expression and freedom of media. He said the PTI government came into power with a claim of justice, but has failed in every manner. The PTI government suppressed the opposition. Now it is trying to suppress the voice of the biggest media group after arresting its editor-in-chief, but he will never compromise. The media is criticizing the government because of its poor performance.

Shaheen Qureshi said: “We as workers of The News, Jang and Geo will continue our protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.” He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested even before completing the investigation and registering a case. They said the government and the NAB could not prove a single case of corruption against him but have illegally detained him for more than three months.