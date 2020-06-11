Iran releases lawyer on bail: report

TEHRAN: Iran has released a lawyer who defended several journalists and political activists after he was detained for a day, Hamshahri newspaper reported. “Ali Mojtahedzadeh was released on bail hours ago after he was arrested and transferred to Evin prison,” the reformist daily said on its website late Tuesday. Etemad, another reformist newspaper, had reported on the lawyer’s arrest on Monday without specifying the reason. Mojtahedzadeh represented Masoud Kazemi, a journalist sentenced in 2019 to two years in jail for “spreading misinformation” and “insulting” the country’s supreme leader and authorities. He was also the attorney for six reformist social media administrators who received sentences of up to five years in 2017.