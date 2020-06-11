Controversial books can’t be allowed: Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that sectarianism and provocation cannot be allowed in society and those who do so do not deserve any concession.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Special Committee No. 6 of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Ras, MPAs Mian Shafi, Muhammad Ilyas, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Kashif Mahmood and Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Ulema Muttahida Board Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, law secretary and other officials. The special committee decided to take stern action against publication of controversial material in the books of the Punjab Textbook Board. Raja Basharat vowed to crack down on those responsible for publishing controversial material in the textbooks, as well as enact effective legislation to prevent the publication of such controversial material in the future. He said that the draft law has been prepared for the purpose.

Sanitation week: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Waste Management Company will start sanitation week from today (11th June) to 17th June, 2020.

LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Aslam Rao chaired a meeting at LWMC head office here Wednesday to successfully carry out sanitation week in the provincial metropolis. The meeting was attended by officials from Wasa, Turk Contractors, PHA, MCL etc. LWMC MD directed that department would ensure effective cleanliness situation across the city with equal level of sanitation condition in all areas.

He stated that department would use all possible and available resources to effectively carry out sanitation week and to provide efficient cleanliness services at every nook and corner of the city, he said that throughout the week whole cleanliness operation would be strictly monitored with zero tolerance. He added that with a strong communication with all allied departments this sanitation week can be a successful one. Aslam Rao emphasised that department would perform its best but without the people’s cooperation it would be impossible to maintain cleanliness, citizens must cooperate with LWMC and dispose of solid waste properly. Spokesperson for LWMC stated that sanitation week would be one of its kind and citizens would feel the tangible exceptional cleanliness services in the provincial capital. He also said that for waste related complaints people can dial LWMC official helpline 1139 or can use mobile based application Clean Lahore.