Singer, uncle die in mysterious circumstances in Jam Nawaz Ali

SUKKUR: Singer and her uncle died in a mysterious situation while two others fainted in Jam Nawaz Ali. According to preliminary reports in the jurisdiction of Berani Police Station in Jam Nawaz Ali a singer Shabana Saghar and her uncle Wazir Butt died under mysterious situation, while Mahboob and Hulio Bhutt were shifted to hospital in a unconscious condition. THE SHO of the Beerani told to media that investigation was under way to resolve the mystery which left two people dead. Meanwhile according to preliminary investigation the local singer and her team had consumed liquor in the party during performance and subsequently with her team became fainted, Later the singer and her uncle died while the two others shifted to hospital. The police avoided identifying those hosting the party and the place where it was being held.

The artistes in interior parts of Sindh generally fall to harassment and death and even long kidnappings after they are invited to the functions in far flung areas.