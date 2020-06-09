Son of martyred police office seeks CJ SHC help to probe murder

SUKKUR: Rao Ahmed Shafiq Ramzan the son of a martyred Inspector Rao Shafiullah has demanded constitution of Joint Investigation Tribunal to probe into the killing of his father and rescinding award to an alleged outlaw Sardar Taigh Khan who has been given letter of appreciation for his services to peace despite serious police complaints against him. In his written letter to Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Rao Ahmed Shafiq Ramzan has pleaded that his father Inspector Rao Shafiullah of Sindh Reserve Police led the operation in August 2019 for recovery of kidnapped singer Jigar Jallal from Gharhi Taigho in Shikarpur. Knowing about the alleged involvement of influential of Taighani tribal head in the singer’s kidnapping and several other crimes, Ramzan said his late father was working on leads to arrest Sardar Taighani. But Inspector Rao Shafiullah was murdered in cold blood to offset the investigations. He said it is frustrating and shocking that a notorious criminal and harbourer of outlaws was nominated for Peace Appreciation Award. Ramzan said it escapes any comprehension as to why Sardar Taigho Khan Taighani continues to evade law despite reports filed by SSP Shikarpur Dr. Rizwan who had found him to be patroniser of crimes and works hand in glove with Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to subdue his political and other rivals. He said that SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan had forwarded the report to the IG Sindh but he was subjected to JIT. Ramzan has sought the help of CJ SHC to set up JIT to investigate into the martyrdom of his father Inspector Rao Shafiullah and the role of Sardar Taighani in harbouring criminals and kidnappers at the behest of Sindh minister to subdue his rivals and others. The son of martyred cop has also asked the CJ SHC to inquire into the award given to an alleged “harbourer of criminals” and order the government to withdraw it.