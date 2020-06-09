Private schools want govt to set SOPs

NOWHSERA: Private Education Network (PEN) on Monday set a deadline to the government to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for private education institutions or else they would move high court for their rights.

This was stated by PEN district president Qazi Fazal Hakim, Abdullah, Akhtar Nawaz along with owners and principals of all private educational institutions at a press conference here. Qazi Fazal Hakim said that private educational institutions had remained closed for the last several months, which was not only wasting the time of the students but had also rendered thousands of teachers jobless. He said that the government had given relief to every sector but ignored the private educational institutions and their employees, which was an injustice with them.

Qazi Fazal Hakim said the government could provide relief to the private educational institutions in salaries of staff, utility bills and taxes. He threatened that they would move higher courts if the government did not prepare SOPs for the private educational institutions.