close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
June 9, 2020

Violations of Covid-19 SOPs won’t be tolerated: Usman Buzdar

National

I
INP
June 9, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the people to follow standard operation procedures (SOPs) at any cost to combat deadly coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the CM said that following SOPs was responsibility of every citizen and violations in this regard would not be tolerated. We have to live with this virus by taking all the precautionary measures, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan