Violations of Covid-19 SOPs won’t be tolerated: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the people to follow standard operation procedures (SOPs) at any cost to combat deadly coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the CM said that following SOPs was responsibility of every citizen and violations in this regard would not be tolerated. We have to live with this virus by taking all the precautionary measures, he added.