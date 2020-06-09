Several traders fined, arrested in Mardan for SOPs violations

MARDAN: District administration on Monday checked 591 shops, arrested 41 people and imposed Rs99,700 fines on traders for violation of SOPs, a senior official said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media that on the directives of deputy commissioner, they continued a crackdown against the traders and shopkeepers on Bank road, Shamshi road, Charsadda Chowk, New Adda road, Shahidano Bazaar, Par Hoti, and Dwasaro Chowk. She added that administration also warned shopkeepers not to sell groceries to people not wearing facemasks and also instructed transporters and passengers to wear facemasks. The official said several citizens roaming in the markets without wearing masks were also detained.

She said the district administration sealed 47 shops and several markets. The official said the administration also distributed facemasks among people at different bazaars and requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily and must wear facemasks.

21 accused arrested

As many as 21 people including a proclaimed offender, two accused in murder cases, and two abettors in various crimes were arrested in an operation on Monday.

According to District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the police also recovered 3 pistols, 50 bullets. “During the operation in Sheikh Maltoon and adjacent areas, the police while using digital devices, checked the data of 50 suspects, 50 vehicles and 30 motorcycles,” he added. Meanwhile, local police arrested two accused for allegedly firing shots into the air soon after a video of the incident went vital on the social media. As per a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan took notice of the video and directed police to arrest the accused. It added that the police arrested the accused identified as Amir Shah, a resident of Qudratabad, and Imran, resident of Takhtbhai.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs and cartridges from the arrestees while Takhatbhi Police Station registered a case against them. The DPO said that festive firing is a deadly and illegal act and those committing the practice would not be spared.