Awareness, kits distribution programme launched in Mardan

PESHAWAR: In order to provide protective equipment to medical staff, raise awareness among the general public and ensure cleanliness in government hospitals during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has launched a programme in collaboration with the UNICEF and the provincial government in different hospitals of Mardan district.

The project was launched in April this year in the target areas of Mardan Medical Complex, the District Headquarters Hospital Mardan and The Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht Bhai. It was based on two types of activities - hospital focused and general. Some 15 personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been provided to doctors and other medical staff in the hospitals. Around 36 toilet cleaners have been used in the hospitals.

At least 120 bottles of chlorines were supplied to the hospitals, nine standees were displayed, 36 awareness banners were installed. As many as 650 soaps were utilized for use of medical staff, while six handwashing stations were installed. On the general side awareness stuff were distributed among 31,908 people and awareness campaign through loudspeakers were also launched.

Some 471 persons were provided soaps, hand washing facilities arranged for common visitors of the hospital, some 61 toilets in the hospitals were restored at a cost of Rs 0.213 million and their cleanliness and disinfection was ensured.

Talking to The News, Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht Bhai, Dr Kachkol Khan expressed satisfaction over the project activities in the hospital so far. He said that the project workers provided protective equipment to the medical staff of the hospital and managed cleanliness. “The establishment and restoration of lavatories, provision of soaps and sanitizers in the hospital are really laudable,” he added.