‘Robber’ held, three injured during separate mugging bids

A suspected robber was arrested while three people were wounded in separate incidents of mugging bids in the city on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was mugging citizens when he exchanged fire with the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, after which he was arrested in an injured state. He was identified as Sher Khan.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man, Naeem Bashir, was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Hussain Brohi Goth, according to the Surjani Town police. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical attention.

Separately, Imran, 40, son of Taj Muhammad, was wounded in New Karachi Sector 11-E. Rescuers rushed the victim to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place when one of the two armed men opened fire on him for offering resistance to them.

In the New Karachi area, 26-year-old Osama, son of Shahid, was wounded for offering resistance during a robbery bid. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.