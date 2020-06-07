Minor run over by tractor-trolley at Gujarpura

LAHORE : A five-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding tractor-trolley near Karool Ghatti, Gujarpura, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ali. The accused driver fled away after leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

gunned down: A man was shot dead in the limits of Shahdara Town police on Saturday.

The accused identified as Muhammad Waqas fired shots on victim Akram and killed him. The victim had come to a local court for hearing. Police arrested the accused and removed the body to morgue.

fire: At least three vans were badly damaged when a fire broke out in a parking lot in the Shahdara Town area on Saturday.

The vehicles were parked a few yards away from rail tracks near Bhutto Colony. Rescuers rushed to the scene and extinguished it.

arrested: Three persons who had allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl some days back at Ichhra were arrested by the Gender-Based Cell of the Lahore Investigation Wing. The arrested accused have been identified as Shahzad, Umar and Arsalan.

suicide: A 45-year-old woman committed suicide over domestic issues at Shahpur Kanjran on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Komal Shahzadi. She took poisonous substance after an exchange of words with her parents, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she expired.

partial lockdown: Lahore Police Operations Wing checked 243,642 citizens at pickets and issued warning to 232,276 persons during the last two and a half months.

More than 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and released after taking warranty bonds from them.

Around 220,679 vehicles, including 123,276 motorcycles, 30,768 auto-rickshaws, 6,947 taxis, 47,405 cars and 12,283 bigger vehicles, were stopped at the pickets and the vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement.

As many as 8,238 vehicles were impounded in different police stations involved in violations. As many as 2,212 FIRs were registered against the persons involved in different violations during the partial lockdown in the City.

Youth held: Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police arrested a youth for posting his picture with a firearm on the social media. The arrested youth has been identified as Nadeem.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore has requested the inspector general of police Punjab to pronounce the police officers and officials as martyrs who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

A letter in this regard has been forwarded to the IG by the SSP Admin on behalf of the CCPO Lahore.

The IG has been asked to request the print and electronic media to use the word martyr for the officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty.