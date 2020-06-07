close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Three killed

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in two incidents here on Saturday. In Riar Bala area of Darband, where Javed killed Ijaz and went to his home and also shot dead his mother and fled the scene. M Qasim killed his brother-in-law Qasim Ali in Ghanala area of Balakot over a monetary issue.

