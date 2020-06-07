Three killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in two incidents here on Saturday. In Riar Bala area of Darband, where Javed killed Ijaz and went to his home and also shot dead his mother and fled the scene. M Qasim killed his brother-in-law Qasim Ali in Ghanala area of Balakot over a monetary issue.