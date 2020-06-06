close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

Guard dies as gun goes off in Raiwind

National

LAHORE: An eighteen-year-old guard of a factory died accidently when his friend fired a shot as he was checking his gun in Raiwind Friday. The deceased was identified as Zayed Gul. Police said his friend pulled the trigger of the gun while checking it, as a result he (Zayed) sustained fatal wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. Body was shifted to the morgue. Police arrested the deceased’s friend.

