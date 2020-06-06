LHC CJ announces infrastructural extension of Multan Bench, district courts

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday announced infrastructural extension of the LHC Multan Bench and district courts. Speaking at a reception hosted by his parent bar, the Multan High Court Bar Association, here, he said that the paper work in this regard had almost been completed.

He said that he was trying to arrange 5-6 kanal land for the extension of district courts while a parking plaza would be constructed in its basement. A separate hall for female lawyers would be constructed in the district The LHC Multan Bench senior judges Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh, Registrar Bahadur Ali Khan, MHCBA president Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood, general secretary Sajjad Sipra, Wasim Mumtaz advocate, Malik Ramzan Khalid Joya advocate and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard cases at the LHC Multan Bench. A petitioner, Ghulam Mustafa, appeared before the court along with his counsel Malik Javed Channar, stating that he had developed a dispute with accused Mushtaq Hussain, etc over a piece of land. The accused attacked the petitioner’s shop and subjected his father to inhuman torture, but the police were allegedly reluctant to register his complaint.

The petitioner said that he had produced a medico-legal certificate and submitted it to Khangarh police. The LHC CJ issued orders to the Khangarh police SHO to register a case. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan spent very busy day in Multan. Later, the delegations of lawyers from south Punjab also met him.