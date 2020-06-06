PTF chief condoles with Col Gul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan has condoled the death of PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman’s younger brother.
The PTF president, council members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul with eternal peace,” a PTF message said.