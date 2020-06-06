close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

PTF chief condoles with Col Gul

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan has condoled the death of PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman’s younger brother.

The PTF president, council members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul with eternal peace,” a PTF message said.

Latest News

More From Sports