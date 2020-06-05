Another girl falls victim to gang-rape

LAHORE: Yet another 13-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by three persons in the limits of Ichhra police.

Victim’s father Sabar Hussain, a resident of Ichhra, told police that his daughter (A), a student of class 3, went to the house of her neighbor fifteen days back. On return, a rapist identified as Shahzad, son of Muhammad Yousaf alias Jujji, managed to lure her to his house where Umar, son of Javed, and Arsalan, son of Riaz, were already present. All the three friends gang-raped her and threatened her that they would kill her if she opened her mouth. The girl came under the threat and remained tight-lipped about the incident.

Meanwhile, the family observed that the girl was terrified and crying with pain. The family inquired her about the reason for crying, upon which, she disclosed that the aforementioned persons had gang-raped her. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father on Thursday.

The incidents of rape and child abuse are increasing in the provincial metropolis day by day and in many cases the victims were killed by the rapists and pedophiles. On May 28, a pedophile identified as Bilal could not commit unnatural offence with the victim in his house as the boy’s father reached there while searching for his son. Victim Feezan’s father Muhammad Arshad of Bhutto Chowk on Bedian Road, South Cantt, found his son missing from the house in the morning at 7am on May 28.

He started a search for his son and was attracted by hue and cry being raised by his son from the house of Bilal living in the same locality. He entered the house and found his son lying naked in Bilal’s room.

The accused escaped from the scene. The ill-fated father took his son homewho later told that Bilal had already committed unnatural offence with him at least seven to eight times on different occasions.

The victim’s father lodged an FIR against Bilal on May 28, claiming that the accused was about to commit the sin with his son when he reached the spot and the accused fled from the scene. The FIR was registered under Section 377 P.P.C.

On May 16, 10-year-old boy Ghulam Mustafa was found dead in an under-construction plaza at Nawab Town. The condition of the body and circumstantial evidence implied that the boy was abused and murdered.

The murderer also tried to set the boy ablaze and create an impression that the boy had tried to set himself on fire. The killer failed to burn the body as he heard someone’s loud voice in the plaza that was also used by locals as a shortcut passage to reach their locality. He placed the body in the washroom, locked the room from inside and escaped through a small window over the door.

On May 3, Hanjarwal police registered a case against one Saleem who lured a nine-year-old boy to his place and abused him. Similarly, a 12-year-old boy was abused in the limits of Ghalib Market police. He was among the dozens of victims who had fallen victim to such incidents in the previous months.

All the accused except the three who gang-raped the girl in Ichhra have been arrested under the command of recently transferred DIG Investigation Lahore .