Bajwa welcomes inclusion of more Asian teams in hockey WC

LAHORE: Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa has welcomed the decision of inclusion of more Asian teams in the hockey World Cup to be played in early 2023 in India. The International Hockey Federation (FIH), in its recent executive board meeting has decided to give direct qualification to top three teams of the Asia Cup.

“It is a very encouraging decision for the further development of hockey in Asia as in the past only the winner of the Asia Cup had direct qualification into the World Cup and top three teams directly playing in the World Cup will definitely make the Asia Cup more challenging and competitive with every participating team aiming to win a berth in the Cup,” said the PHF official while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said the FIH decision has boosted Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the next World Cup as the green shirts enjoy good record in the Asia Cup due to their good performance in the previous editions of the event.

Pakistan has won the Asia Cup thrice, finishing as runners up also three times, interestingly taking third place for similar number of years. It also happened in the history of the Asia Cup that Pak team was knocked out of the first round of the Cup in 2007 in India. “If you look at the our team’s previous record, it supports our claim of now having bright chances to play in the World Cup,” said Asif Bajwa. “But it does not mean that we should be feeling contended on our record and not to aim to win the Asia Cup to emerge as the top ranking team in Asia and to better our ranking in Asia”.

Secretary PHF said Pakistan team has to go a long way in regaining its glittering past and to revive its sagging hockey fortunes in the given circumstances when its struggling at a very low position at international level. “It will be a big encouragement for our team and also for the cause of our hockey if our team qualifies for the next World Cup by putting up good performance in the next Asia Cup which is likely to be played in 2021 as Asian Hockey Federation has not yet announced its dates.

The former Olympian pointed out that with top three teams directly getting into the World Cup, the Asia Cup will become the toughest hockey event in Asia as top six teams of the continent will be going into the event with a similar mind set of winning the event or finishing among top three.

“We have to put in a lot of hard work and our team should be well prepared to take on a tough challenge in the next Asia Cup and we have to draw a road map which could ensure our high level performance in the Asia Cup and also a place for our team in the World Cup,” said the PHF Secretary.