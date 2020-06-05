PHC restores BoK MD Saiful Islam

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday restored Managing Director of the Bank of Khyber on the post till the complete hearing of the writ petition he had filed against the decision of the Board of Governors of the bank to sack him.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Naeem Anwar was told that former Managing Director of Bank of Khyber, Saiful Islam, was illegally removed from his office by the Board of Governors of the bank nine months ago on the basis of baseless allegations against him. Lawyer Imtiaz Ali, representing the petitioner, told the court that the Board of Governors of the Bank of Khyber had not adopted the legal procedure while removing his client from the post.

He pointed out that the board also failed to prove any of the charges levelled against him. He prayed to the court to restore his client on the office he held with the same perks and privileges.