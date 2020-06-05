Aisam thinks domestic tennis events can resume

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi says international tennis events will take time to resume but domestic tennis events can start while following certain SOPs relevant to the game.

Aisam feels that tennis activities would take three to four months to resume but it can be started domestically while following SOPs.

“Only a player uses his or her racket and balls could also be marked so that players serve with the ball marked for them,” Aisam told PPI. He further said that international events can’t be organised since players would be travelling from 140 countries and keeping them into isolation won’t be manageable.

“International events will need time to organise and it won’t be happening anytime soon.

It is not manageable to host around 80 players coming from different countries providing accommodation and several other things with SOPs,” he said.