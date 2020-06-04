Another cop martyred CCPO lauds police sacrifices

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has said that another son of Lahore police was martyred in the war against corona.

Sub-Inspector Khalid Hussain was martyred due to corona virus. He had been in isolation in home for a week. The CCPO said that so far 121 officers of Lahore police have been quarantined due to corona while 84 officers have resumed duties after defeating coronavirus.

Twenty-four traffic wardens and 17 cops of Dolphin Squad are also infected with Covid-19. The CCPO said that Lahore Police was the most affected in all the departments. Police are ensuring security to the citizens by putting aside all kinds of situations. “We stand for the protection of our citizens regardless of our lives and property,” he said. The Lahore police chief said police are playing the role of frontline soldiers in the corona virus. He said the recommendations for Shaheed privileges will be sent to IG Punjab very soon for those who were martyred due to coronavirus.