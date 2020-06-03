close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 3, 2020

PHC declares teacher’s appointment null & void

National

BR
Bureau report
June 3, 2020

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim declared the appointment of a primary teacher, who had obtained the post through bogus and fake degree, null and void.

The court also directed the Anti-Corruption Department to probe the matter so that the post could be filled on merit. An applicant and one of the candidates for primary school teacher, Shah Khalid had challenged the appointment of a school teacher, claiming that the successful candidate had secured the post by showing fake degree of Hazara University. The court while adjudging the degree as fake and bogus directed the officials concerned that the candidate next on the merit should be appointed on the post.

Latest News

More From Pakistan