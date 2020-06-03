PHC declares teacher’s appointment null & void

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim declared the appointment of a primary teacher, who had obtained the post through bogus and fake degree, null and void.

The court also directed the Anti-Corruption Department to probe the matter so that the post could be filled on merit. An applicant and one of the candidates for primary school teacher, Shah Khalid had challenged the appointment of a school teacher, claiming that the successful candidate had secured the post by showing fake degree of Hazara University. The court while adjudging the degree as fake and bogus directed the officials concerned that the candidate next on the merit should be appointed on the post.