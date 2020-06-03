Bilawal slams Centre’s attitude towards corona, locust attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday accused the federal government for adopting non-serious attitude regarding COVID-19 and locust attacks.

“A non-serious attitude on the part of federal government and individuals running it regarding COVID-19 and locust attacks was very dangerous approach and directed Sindh government to continue its efforts to protect the citizens from the virus and the devastation by locust attacks with whatever powers it has constitutionally and administratively,” he said in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah through Video Link on Tuesday.

PPP chairman was briefed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the steps taken by the Sindh government in fighting COVID-19 and informed that hundreds of children have been found infected by the virus, probably following the ease in the strict lockdown imposed by Sindh government earlier.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed grave concern on the federal government’s false narrative that there needs to be a choice between saving lives or saving the economy, adding it was the government’s job to provide healthcare, to save lives, and to save the economy.

He said that the federal govt could not absolve itself of its responsibilities. He said that the PPP and its Sindh government were fully geared up to protect the people from the severe implications of this deadly disease despite facing bottlenecks and diversions from the imprudent opponents.

He appreciated the Sindh government for timely actions and efforts and asked it to continue to wage war against coronavirus by ignoring the elements targeting it.

Bilawal further pointed out that locust swarms have attacked the length and breadth of the country. “Attacks by locusts on agriculture crops and fruits pose a worst danger of famine in the country and people will suffer gravely due to the criminal negligence of the federal government,” he added.