Zong partners with SIUT

KARACHI: Zong has partnered with Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) to respond and create awareness about COVID-19.

“As a socially responsible entity, Zong 4G will now extend its network and communication services to relay authentic healthcare messages to the Pakistani public,” a statement said.

Authentic healthcare text messages will be disseminated to approximately 4.5 million people in Pakistan by Zong 4G, as part of the partnership and to support the community at large.

“Zong network will work alongside SIUT to fight COVID-19 through this SMS based awareness campaign, which while educating the people, would also encourage them to donate generously to the hospital,” the statement added. These awareness messages will not only inform people on how to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 but also how to protect themselves and their loved ones.