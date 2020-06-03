PSA gives new dates for event in Pakistan

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted fresh dates for the $30000 Chief of the Air Staff - Serena Hotels International Squash Championship. The event is now to be held in Islamabad from September 14-18. The event was earlier scheduled in April but got postponed due to the corona pandemic. This would be the second international squash event for Pakistan to host this year. The events will be played under the recommendations of World Squash Federation.