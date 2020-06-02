SOPs devised to resume intercity public transport in province, SHC told

The Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Department has devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume intercity public transport, but the operation of public transport services will be allowed only from designated stands and terminals.

This information was provided by the secretary of the department to the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday. Filing comments on the petition for the resumption of the operation of public transport services, including intercity buses, the secretary said his department has met the stakeholders and devised SOPs for the purpose.

He said that measures are being taken to protect the lives of the commuters as well as those of the crew. He added that the SOPs have been devised with mutual consent to resume transport services only from designated and notified stands and terminals.

According to the SOPs, the Super Highway-bound vehicles will take passengers from the Karachi bus terminal at Sohrab Goth to Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad, and vice versa, while the vehicles bound for the National Highway (link road) will take passengers from the KMC Terminal at Korangi to Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin.

The secretary said that all the measures pertaining to the restrictions on public transport were taken in the larger public interest and for their safety. He said that it is the duty of the government to protect the lives and liberties of the citizens. He added that all efforts have been made for the restoration of public transport services with protective measures.

M Tariq Mansoor Advocate filed an application to become an intervenor in the petition, saying that public transport should only be allowed on the condition of adherence to strict compliance with the SOPs, including checking the temperature of every commuter, proper sanitisation, wearing masks and keeping the air-conditioners off while travelling.

He requested that the court issue the necessary directives so that in case of violations of the SOPs, the public transport vehicles involved in the matter are kept off the roads without any exception and action is taken against the people involved in accordance with the law.

After placing the comments on record, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Umar Sial directed the counsel of the parties to go through the SOPs submitted by the transport department and file consensual proposals for the operation of intercity public transport by June 14.