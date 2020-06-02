Pakistan to feature in Asian U-18 Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan Baseball Federation has confirmed its participation in the Asian Under-18 Baseball Championship. President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said that Asian Under-18 Baseball Championship will be played in Taiwan from September 6 to 12 this year. “The top eight ranked teams from Asian countries, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Pakistan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, will take part in the championship,” he said. He added the 12th Asian Baseball Championship will be played in November this year. He said that if Pakistan does not participate in these two events, it will have a huge impact on its world rankings. Fakhar added that Dr Fehmida Mirza has promised to help

on organization of training camps for baseball players.