Four killed in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Four persons, including three teenage boys, were killed in separate incidents in different parts of the district, police said here on Sunday.

The first death was reported from village Sera-e-Saleh where Ahtesham and Hamid allegedly stabbed Mustajab Ahmed, 13, over an unknown reason leaving him injured. The boy was removed to Haripur Trauma Centre but excessive bleeding caused his death before first aid, police said.

The second incident of sudden death occurred in Bagra village where Hammad, 14, was electrocuted to death when he accidentally touched an electricity pole that was carrying current due to some fault in the insulator fitted overhead. In the third incident, Ibrahim, 15, was found dead in his home when his parents were away. The body, according to police and hospital sources, carried torture mark on the neck and other parts indicating that the boy was strangled to death. The family, however, did not nominate anyone in the first information report lodged with Sera-e-Saleh Police station, police said.

Police said that Hasan Dad, 40, a construction worker, was busy shifting bricks on the roof of mosque of village Najaf Pur when his foot slipped accidentally and he fell on the ground, sustaining head injuries. He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khanpur, where doctors pronounced him dead.