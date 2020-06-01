JUI-F leader blasts govt’s non-serious attitude towards coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rahman on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a non-serious attitude towards the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“A federal minister is openly violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19 by holding public gatherings in Dera Ismail Khan. If a minister blatantly flouts safety measures against the coronavirus how other people could observe SOPs against the fast-spreading viral disease,” the JUI leader posed a question while speaking at a press conference at his residence in Shorkot near here. He said that the PTI had come power after rigging in the elections on a vast scale, which would not be accepted at any cost. The JUI leader vowed to play an important role in the assembly during the upcoming budget session.

He said that the PTI rulers were not taking action against sugar and flour mafias as their own people were involved in malpractices and exploitation of masses through hoarding the two essential food items.

He also came down hard on the PTI government for its failure to make the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project operational despite passage of two and a half year and spending billions of rupees on the useless scheme. He alleged that the PTI rulers had embezzled billions of rupees in the funds allocated for the beautification of Dera Ismail Khan district. Maulana Lutfur Rahman said that they had approved huge funds of Rs4 billion from the former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for establishing an agriculture university in Dera Ismail Khan but the incumbent rulers had not made any progress in that regard.

He said neither land for the said university had been purchased nor any building constructed to materialise the project. He said that the PTI government had failed on all fronts due to its flawed polices and fake slogan of bringing about a ‘change’.