Corona emergency management strategy reviewed

LAHORE :The district emergency officers (DEOs) conference was held on Saturday to review the corona emergency management strategy during the smart lockdown, morbidity and mortality analysis and performance of the districts.

Efficient use of personal protective equipment (PPEs), kits, timely and professional emergency response to corona emergencies, proper disinfection of staff, vehicles and equipment, and burial protocols, smart utilisation of store items through the newly developed rescue inventory management software, the fitness of the staff and flood preparedness were discussed in detail during the conference.

The DEOs’ conference chaired by the Punjab Rescue DG was held at Rescue Headquarters.

All DEOs briefed the DG that corona emergencies were dealt as per guidelines issued by Rescue Headquarters and rescuers performed shifting of corona patients, burials, disinfection of public places, ration distribution, awareness about preventive measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus. They informed the DG about the unique initiatives taken at the district level to motivate the staff and to ensure the quality of the emergency service in the districts.

Every district emergency officer gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the major incidents/emergencies dealt, repair and maintenance of vehicles, physical fitness tests of rescuers, cleanliness of the rescue stations, emergency vehicles, preventive measures taken through District Emergency Board meetings and the steps taken to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the service.

While addressing the conference, the DG Rescue Punjab emphasised the officers to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth service delivery without any discrimination. He reviewed the overall performance of all DEOs. He emphasised on properly using PPE and properly donning and doffing.

He stressed on conducting a daily review of data of emergencies to determine the causes of emergencies and recommend preventive measures in District Emergency Board meetings to prevent emergencies.

He appreciated the all districts staff for shifting 10,000 corona patients and 605 suspected corona burials across Punjab. He also acknowledged the services of DEOs to provide Patient Transfer Service to over 743,000 critically ill-victims and timely managing over 500,000 emergencies through Motorbike Ambulance Service.

Earlier, all participants in the conference prayed for the Shuhada of PIA plane crash.

They prayed may Almighty Allah bless the departed souls and give patience and courage to all the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. They also paid rich tribute to the services of PDMA former DG Khalid Sherdil who lost his life in the plane crash incident.

The Rescue Punjab DG acknowledged the services of Shaheed Khalid Sherdil as his countless support to emergency services made possible the establishment of Flood Rescue Wing in the Service. He said Shaheed Khalid Sherdil would always be remembered by all of them.