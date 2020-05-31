PHC bans private lab from conducting tests

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday banned a private laboratory from carrying out all kinds of diagnostic tests, while its branches and collection centres have been stopped from collecting samples for Covid-19 tests.

The Islamabad Diagnostic Centre located at the Evercare Hospital in Nespak Society was found doing serological tests for Covid-19 in contravention to the PHC’s directions issued earlier. Its four branches and 30 collection centres were sending samples for diagnosis of Covid-19 to its central lab in Islamabad in violation to the directions of the commission. The branches have also been banned from collecting samples for the novel coronavirus till further orders.

To initiate further proceedings against the violators, the administrations of the Evercare Hospital and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre have been directed to appear before the Commission in the coming week.

Medical professionals lauded: Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-Freed Zafar and Punjab Institute of Nureo Sciences Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that with the blessings of God, overall 54 doctors, seven nurses and six paramedics have recovered from coronavirus.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, several employees who have recovered from coronavirus executed their responsibilities without any fear.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar and Prof Khalid Mahmood paid rich tributes to the courage of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

They said that maximum number of medical and safety kits have been provided to the health professionals. He appealed to the staff to take precautionary measures when treating patients.