Six of a family killed, eight injured in Bahawalpur accident

BAHAWALPUR: Six members of a family, including two minor boys, were killed while eight others sustained injuries in an accident near Adda Khajji Wala on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 Hasilpur, four members of the family died on the spot while one injured died on the way to a hospital and another person died at THQ Hospital Khairpur Tamiwali. According to THQ Hospital MS Dr Muhammad Asif, three girls, two women, one seven-year-old child and three youth were received in the hospital. He told that four critically injured persons were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and others were under treatment at the THQ Hospital. The family was going to Feroza Tehsil Liaqatpur from Bahawalnagar. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Amjad, eight-year-old girl Emen Fatima, 17-year-old Muhammad Uzair, 25-year-old Muhammad Tauqeer, nine-year-old Muhammad Rehan and 20-year-old Sofia Bibi. The injured were identified as Asari Bibi, Armmia, Shamim Bibi, Noor Fatima, Misbah, Aleem, Areeda and Amman.