Scholarship cheques distributed

On the directions of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, scholarship cheques among the heirs to the employees who died during the service in the form of group insurance and scholarships among personnel were distributed.

The SSP Admin gave away cheques to constables Javed Anwar, Ehsanullah, Ashraf Khan, Tahir Yaqub, Abdul Hameed, Mukhtar Ali and Muhammad Ilyas. Dues of police personnel were being paid immediately on the instructions of the CCPO Lahore.

Police matters discussed

The inspector general of police Punjab chaired a session of the executive board at Central Police Office on Friday. Promotion rules of SPs, DSPs, services of testing agency and standing orders regarding transfer/posting of officials came under discussion during the meeting.

Officers in the session deeply examined the draft of promotion rules for ranks of SPs and DSPs, whereas, standing order regarding transfer/posting from the inspector to constable ranks was also discussed.

suspended: On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, a constable posted at Chowki Subzi Mandi Badami Bagh was suspended on corruption charges. The SSP Operations suspended the constable, Muhammad Afzal, who was receiving bribe from cart vendors.