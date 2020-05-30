Well launches online shop for home delivery’

LONDON: Well Pharmacy has launched a new online shopping portal offering delivery of its healthcare products directly to customers’ doorstep.

The new online shop is expected to help customers to access a range of healthcare essentials without leaving their homes during the current Covid-19 pandemic period. Customers need to pay a delivery charge of £4 per order and their medical essentials will be delivered via Royal Mail, the pharmacy has said in a release.

Jeremy Harrison, Well’s Commercial Director said: “With uncertainty over how long any lockdown may last, and customers who visit our pharmacy minimising their time with us by just focusing on collecting their prescribed medication, we saw that there was a need to still supply these everyday healthcare essentials that our customers usually buy from us…”

Customers and patients can still visit Well pharmacies to collect their medicines. The chain has requested customers to pay with a contactless card where possible to avoid close contact and reduce workload on pharmacy teams.