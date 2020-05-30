4 SHOs of Pindi test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Station House Officer (SHO) Rata Amral Police Station tested positive for coronavirus.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that SHO Rataa Amral has been quarantined at his home following the positive reports of COVID-19.

Other officials of Ratta Amral Police station are also being tested for COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, three other SHOs of different police stations of Rawalpindi Division have also been tested positive with COVID-19 including SHO Civil Lines, SHO Naseerabad and SHO Taxila.

All these police officials were performing duties along with their respective police stations teams at Quarantine centres, security duties at Masajid and at airport.

It is worth mentioning here that police officials in Rawalpindi and other parts of the country have been playing frontline force role against coronavirus pandemic.

As per statistics from Punjab police, as many as 624 police officials have been tested positive with COVID-19 including officials of traffic wardens and rescue officials.