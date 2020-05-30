Woman raped at gunpoint

Rawalpindi : A woman was raped at her home at Saidpur Road on gunpoint early morning on Friday, the police spokesman said.

The New Town Police has taken up the case against the alleged rapist and registered first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the victim.

Mst. NF, lodged a written complaint with the New Town Police Station saying that at about 5 am, when she was alone at her home, she heard a knock and opened the door finding, Malik Waqar, standing outside her home. She pointed out that she had lodged an FIR against him last year under section 493-A, and the case was under trial.

In her report, she claimed that the accused pushed her into the house and locked the door. She said that the accused dragged her into a room, whipped out a gun and rapped her forcibly and left, threatening her of dire consequences if she tells anybody or police about the incident.

She also requested for her medical examination to confirm the rape incident.

The police have registered the case but have not yet arrested the suspect till filing of this report.