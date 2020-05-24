SHO martyred in Kohat attack

KOHAT: The Station House Officer Lachi Police Station was martyred and his gunman sustained injuries while two attackers were killed in encounters between the police and the criminals at Koal Ziarat in Lachi Bala in the district, officials said on Saturday.

A police party headed by SHO Lachi Police Station Nazar Abbas was patrolling the streets of Lachi Bazaar when came across the criminals. No sooner did the criminals saw the police were approaching towards them, they opened indiscriminate fire on the cops with automatic weapons.

As a result, SHO Nazar Abbas and his gunmen Jasim sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to the Kohat Development Authority Hospital where the SHO succumbed to his injuries. The criminals fled the scene after committing the crime. However, a heavy contingent of police soon rushed to the area and started search operation for the criminals. During the search, another encounter took place between the police and the criminals in the mountainous area of Kohat district.The police said that two criminals Anum Naveed and Abdur Rahman were killed while one attacker Muhammad Naveed was arrested during the action.

The police recovered automatic weapons and a huge quantity of cartridges from the criminals.

The funeral prayer for the slain SHO was held at the Kohat Police Lines and later buried at his native graveyard in Ustarzai area with state honours. Deputy Inspector General Kohat Region Tayyab Hafiz Cheema, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman and others attended his Namaz-e-Janaza. The counter-terrorism department Kohat region has registered a case against the criminals under relevant sections of law. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi dashed to Kohat and attended a crucial meeting about the law and order in Kohat district and the adjacent merged areas.Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafiz Cheema, DPO Mansoor Aman, DPO Karak Nowsheer Khan, DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, DPO Orakzai Nisar Ahamad and other officials attended the meeting. The IGP was briefed on the law and order situation and counter crime strategy and recent encounters between the police and the criminals in Lachi area. Appreciating the bravery of SHO and other policemen, the IGP directed the police to take the criminals to task and maintain law and order at all costs.