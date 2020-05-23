close
Sat May 23, 2020
N
Newsdesk
May 23, 2020

Libya’s Tripoli govt retakes more areas

World

N
Newsdesk
May 23, 2020

BENGHAZI: Libya’s internationally recognised government retook parts of southern Tripoli on Friday from the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, whose 13-month campaign to seize the capital is under ever-greater pressure.

Fighters for the Government of National Accord (GNA) said they had advanced into several districts and overrun a military camp. The LNA said it had already pulled out of those areas in what it said was a humanitarian gesture for Ramadan. The GNA has with Turkish help made sudden strides in recent weeks, seizing a string of towns from the LNA, capturing the strategically important Watiya airbase and destroying several of its Russian-made air defence systems.

